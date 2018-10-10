Stratford Star

Girls volleyball: Lady Bulldogs fall to Panthers

By Bill Bloxsom on October 10, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The Bunnell High girls volleyball team lost a 3-0 decision to Masuk High on Wednesday.

Ava Almeida had 15 assists and Mia Noisette 4 aces and 6 kills for coach Maite Mendizabal’s Lady Bulldogs.

