Stratford Senior Men’s Club holds breakfast

By Stratford Star on October 10, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News ·

On Academy Hill on Oct. 5, Bob Mastroni and George Grom feed the Stratford Senior Men’s Club gathered for breakfast. A presentation honoring the men who served Stratford and the Nation ensued. Quoting Bob Mastroni, club president, “The evolution of Academy Hill, from the first monument to the last, the names on the monuments represent not only those who were killed, but also represent each individual from Stratford, that gave his life in war. Many were never found and many were buried in foreign lands: 93 for WWII; for the Civil War, 20; for WWI, 13; for Korea, 9; for Vietnam, 7; for the War for Independence, 3. Each one tells a story; each one should always be remembered.”

