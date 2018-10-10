Stratford Senior Men’s Club holds breakfast

On Academy Hill on Oct. 5, Bob Mastroni and George Grom feed the Stratford Senior Men’s Club gathered for breakfast. A presentation honoring the men who served Stratford and the nation ensued. Quoting Bob Mastroni, club president, “The evolution of Academy Hill, from the first monument to the last, the names on the monuments represent not only those who were killed, but also represent each individual from Stratford, who gave his life in war. Many were never found and many were buried in foreign lands: 93 for WWII; for the Civil War, 20; for WWI, 13; for Korea, 9; for Vietnam, 7; for the War for Independence, 3. Each one tells a story; each one should always be remembered.”