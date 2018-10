Join Caitie for a morning of pumpkin decorating, socializing and seasonal refreshments Wednesday, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m, at the Baldwin Center.

Caitie will bring pumpkins and all the botanical embellishments needed to decorate and decoupage. No experience is necessary.

The program is sponsored and provided by Catherine Johnson, director of admissions and marketing, Milford Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Advance sign up is required. For more information, call 203-385-4055.