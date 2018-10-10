Obituary: Wilfred ‘Bill’ J. Rodie Sr., 84, of Stratford

Wilfred “Bill” J. Rodie, Sr., age 84, of Stratford and Boca Raton, Florida, beloved husband of 60 years of Bette (Backover) Rodie, died on Monday, October 8, 2018 at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford.

Bill was born in Bridgeport to the late Charles and Sophie Bonczek Rodie. He was a 1951 graduate of Fairfield Prep and graduated from Fairfield University in 1955. Mr. Rodie earned his juris doctor degree from Georgetown University School of Law in 1958.

Mr. Rodie served as a prosecutor for the State of Connecticut and established a private practice in Stratford until his retirement. He started practicing law with Edward McPadden and opened his solo practice in the early 1960s in Stratford. He partnered with James Connolly and together they formed the current firm, Rodie and Connolly, still at the Rodie Building in Stratford. During his career, he was the attorney for the Stratford Housing Authority and the Bridgeport Board of Realtors.

Mr. Rodie enjoyed deep sea fishing and loved his boat, Fee-Fee III. He had served as past commander of the U.S. Power Squadron. Bill had been a member of Mill River Country Club for 55 years. He was a former member of Stratford’s Democratic Town Committee and the Knights of Columbus and the Lion’s Club.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two beloved daughters, Teresa Rodie-Kennedy and Victor Sesto and Susan Ontra and her husband, Badia; two loving sons, Wilfred “Bill” Rodie, Jr. and his wife, Christine and Geoffrey Rodie; and six grandchildren, Kelly, Patrick, Joey, Lena, Brynn and Chase. He is predeceased by his brothers, Charles and Thomas.

Friends may call on Friday, October 12, 2018 from 4 to 8 pm at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 10 am DIRECTLY at St. Mark Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford. Interment will follow at Putney Cemetery, Stratford.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Their staff treated Bill with care and compassion in his last weeks.

