Stratford Library hosts programs for youth and adults

Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street; Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10-8; Friday-Saturday, 10-5; 203-385-4162, stratfordlibrary.org.

Harry Potter Book Club

Harry Potter Book Club meets to discuss Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, (Part 1) on Thursday, Oct. 11 at 6:30 for ages 8 to adult.

Quickies in the Stacks

Stratford SquareWrights playwright group presents a new selection of short plays with live performances by area actors Saturday, Oct. 13, 2 p.m., Lovell Room. Free and open to the public.

Signs of Connecticut

Monroe author Thomas Fatone discusses his journey visiting 169 towns in Connecticut and the historic blue signs in each that he chronicled Sunday, Oct. 14, 2 p.m., Lovell Room. Free and open to the public.

Critter Craft

Critter Craft for ages 3-8 meets Sunday, Oct. 14, at 2. Make a creative critter craft.

Sewing class

A sewing class for children ages 7-12 will be offered Mondays at 4. First projects will be an apron and a table runner.

Excel in Finances

Excel in Finances, a financial skills workshop for kids in grades 4-6, will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 4. Presented by Laurie Taylor, the program is an introduction to money management where children will learn valuable financial skills as well as useful Microsoft Excel basics.

Fun With Dinosaurs

Fun with Dinosaurs, a dino-themed storytime for ages 2-6 meets Wednesday, Oct. 17, at 6.

Wellness programs

A series of free programs dealing with health and wellness will be held in the Lovell Room through December.

Sunday, Oct. 21: Tea and Herbs, 2 p.m. Learn how tea and herbs help to improve your digestion, immune system, cognitive function, and memory. Speaker Kasia Lindeberg, owner of Open Door Tea in Stratford will discuss the benefits of adding tea and herbs to your diet.

Monday, Nov. 19: Staying healthy through the holidays, 6:30 p.m. Led by Dr. Lorie Gumbs-Tyler.

Friends of Square One meeting

Friends of the Square One Theatre Company will hold an open meeting of its volunteer group to discuss the new season and related events Tuesday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m., Lovell Room. A live, sneak-preview of The God Game, a political drama that opens the theatre season on Nov. 1, will be performed. Light refreshments served. Free and open to the public.

Astronomy Club

Astronomy Club meets Thursday, Oct. 25 at 6:30 for ages 7-12 with parents also welcome. Learn all about the planet Uranus and then participate in an activity.

Passport to Coding

The Stratford Library encourages everyone to try some coding over the next few months during programs for children, teens and adults. No prior experience is necessary to participate in any of the workshops. Participants are encouraged to add a piece to the library’s “Tetris” game wall each time they attend an activity. Harry Potter Coding meets Sunday, Oct. 28, at 2 for ages 7-12 with a grown-up. Hallow-Teen Coding meets Tuesday, Oct. 30, from 4-5:30. Teens can make a spooky game coded in the Scratch code language. OzoChallenge meets Monday, Oct. 29 at 6 for all ages (children under age 13 with a parent or guardian). 3D Printing Decoded meets Thursday, Nov. 1 at 5:30 for all ages (children under ages 13 with a parent or guardian).

Violinist performs

Stratford’s Juilliard trained violinist Cameron Chase returns to the library to perform Tchaikovsky’s violin Concerto Sunday, Oct. 28, 2 p.m., Lovell Room. Free and open to the public.

Career coach

Free services to low-wage workers and job seekers age 16 and older in Southwestern Connecticut who are unable to get the services at local career centers due to lack of transportation, childcare or employment schedules. 2018 schedule from 10-noon and 1-3 each month: Oct. 29, Nov. 26 (resume class) and Dec. 17.

Books Over Coffee

Books Over Coffee hosted by Stratford educator and author Kathleen Faggella will be held at noon in the Lovell Room. Titles include James Patterson and Bill Clinton’s current bestseller, The President Is Missing on Oct. 31 and The Keeper of Lost Things by Ruth Hogan on Dec. 19. For the Nov. 28 book selection, the winner of the nationwide The Great American Read contest will be the topic. The winning title will be announced soon.

Participants may bring a bag lunch; coffee and tea are served. Book copies are available for loan at the library’s circulation desk. The titles also are available for loan on Kindle and Nook eReaders. The discussion programs are free and open to the public.

Bullet journaling

A bullet journal could replace a to-do list, calendar, sketchbook and journal. It can be any or all of those things. All ages are welcome to try a fun new way to organize one’s life Nov. 2 and Dec. 3, from 6-7:30 p.m. Explore the basics of bullet journaling in this new monthly program. The library will have supplies available to get started but participants can feel free to bring a notebook or journal and favorite pen.

Library seeks sponsors

The Stratford Library Board of Trustees will present a special fundraiser for the library on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 9 and 10. The family event is FORE! Stratford Library, a mini-golf fundraiser to benefit the library collection. For the benefit the Stratford Library will be transformed into a mini-golf course, complete with 18 holes. The course will be open for adults on Friday evening from 6:30-9, including a night of food and fun for grown-ups. On Saturday, from 10-4, the course will be open for mini-golfers of all ages.

Individuals and businesses interested in sponsoring the FORE! Stratford Library benefit can email [email protected] or call the Administration Office at 203-385-4166.

Monday Matinees

Monday Matinee movie series continues at noon in the Lovell Room: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, PG-13, Nov. 19; Oceans 8, PG-13, Dec. 10.

Fall storytimes

Fall storytimes run through Dec. 14. Storytimes meet Mondays at 10:30 a.m. for Toddler Time (ages 1-2), Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. for Preschool Power Hour (ages 3-5), Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. for Baby Lapsit (infants to 18 months), and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2-5. No need to register, just drop in.

Art exhibit

Original photography and acrylic on canvas paintings from Fairfield artist Ron Trovato is on display through October. Free and open to the public.

Digital Dash contest

The Stratford Library is on a mission to get more people to try digital reading through their OverDrive program which offers patrons access to more than 8,000 free digital titles.

Throughout the rest of this year, the library is participating in OverDrive’s Digital Dash contest. If they hit 21,148 digital checkouts by the end of the year, they will be eligible to win additional funds to buy more eBooks and audiobooks for their OverDrive collection.

Readers can access the library’s digital collection 24/7 by visiting stratford.overdrive.com/ or by downloading the Libby app from their device’s app store.

Free digital service

The Stratford Library will offer a free digital service to help local residents stay informed about events in the greater Stratford area. The service is called Burbio.com, a free website and app that puts Stratford school, government, library and community events in one place.

With Burbio one can select calendars to follow, create a personalized event feed, sync events to personal Google or iPhone calendars instantly and get notified when things change. Patrons can sign up at Burbio.com or download the app for iPhone or Android.

Stratford Library Director Sheri Szymanski said, “We know our patrons will love how simple and easy Burbio makes it to stay up to date with everything going on in Stratford including all the events and services their Library has to offer.”