Don’t block the crosswalk

To the Editor:

The school year got off to a hectic start in Stratford this year.

With the redistricting, demagnetizing of Stratford Academy, and the cutting of many busses, the first week left many parents overwhelmed and frustrated. My children and myself walk to and from Stratford Academy for both pick-up and drop-off. That first week was interesting, to say the least. We had many issues with the car loops, we even had police officers come and help direct the flow of traffic.

While things have calmed down for the most part, we walkers are facing a very serious safety concern. Some parents who are picking up or dropping off their children at Victoria Soto (some with siblings at Johnson), have been stopping on the crosswalk that spans the length of the entrance while they wait in line. This is causing any child or parent walking that way to maneuver around the cars and either enter the street, or enter the parking lot where cars are leaving.

To be fair, this has been happening since last year. So this isn’t exactly a new concern. But, there are many more children and parents walking this year. Concerned parents have contacted the principals, the Stratford Police Department, and of course the Board of Education.

Now I am appealing to parents in this letter, and in this paper: Parents, please, stop blocking the crosswalk. This is about safety. This is about you not getting a ticket for blocking a crosswalk. This is me, a parent who loves her children, and who loves their friends, and who loves her Stratford Academy family, to you, a parent who feels the same, asking you to please, not block the crosswalk.