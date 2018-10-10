Great Pumpkin Festival returns Oct. 20

Stratford’s Boothe Memorial Park Commission is preparing for the town’s annual Great Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 1-5 p.m., at Boothe Memorial Park.

“The community gets really excited about this event each year,” said Jim Connor, Boothe Park Commission chairman. “There are lots of fun activities planned for the festival, but highlights are certainly the Pumpkin Carving Contest, the horse-drawn hayrides and the children’s costume parade, which begins promptly at 3 p.m. It’s a really great family day.”

Attendees may also look forward to the Scarecrow and Pie Baking Contests, games, children’s crafts, food and entertainment. Shuttle service will be running throughout the day from Flood Middle School parking lot and the nearby Route 110 commuter lot.

“The Great Pumpkin Festival is Stratford at its best,” said Mayor Laura R. Hoydick. “From the natural beauty and historical significance of Boothe Memorial Park, to the time, talents and generosity of our town’s many civic organizations, the festival provides a wonderful showcase as we celebrate the arrival of autumn.”

The 2018 Great Pumpkin Festival is sponsored by AMEC Construction. For more information, visit CelebrateStratford.com.