Brill will work for us

To the Editor:

Monica Tujak Brill is a worker. She sets her goals and doesn’t stop until she achieves them.

That’s the attitude she’s had throughout her 30 year career as a CPA, working for such diverse groups as Coopers & Lybrand (where she managed the Guggenheim Museum’s account), The Frick Collection art museum in New York City, Catholic Charities of Fairfield County and New Opportunities, Inc. She made sure these groups were all on better financial footing than when she was brought in. She made sure that the money was there to provide the cultural and social service programs these groups implement.

That same “don’t stop working until you achieve your goals” attitude is what has fired her efforts in running for the State Senate this year. Monica is not a politician. She’s never run for office before. But she sees a problem and she will work to fix it. So she’s out daily, after working a full day at her job, walking the streets of Stratford, Shelton, Monroe and Seymour, knocking on doors and talking with the people. Most importantly, she is listening.

Monica will bring this same attitude to Hartford. She already has ideas to help students entering college or vocational careers, to ensure that education money goes to the classroom and not the boardroom, to make healthcare and prescriptions more affordable and to provide tax relief for our seniors.

The 21st Senate District seat has been held by Republicans for over a half century. Election after election, the same politicians get sent back to Hartford. Term after term, they fail to bring benefits back to the people of Stratford. That has to change.

Although some naysayers disagree, Monica Brill knows that Stratford is a special place to live, filled with potential for a bright future. She knows that Connecticut is one of the best states in the country, but one that needs to get its financial house in order. She will make that her goal and she won’t stop working until she achieves it.

Please join me in voting for Monica Tujak Brill for State Senate.