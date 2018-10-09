The Stratford High School boys soccer team lost, 4-0, to Weston High at Penders Field on Tuesday, ending the Red Devils’ three-game winning streak.

Weston scored about 10 minutes into the game on a counter-attack that came against the run of play; Stratford was on the front foot and had a few scoring chances early, but did not capitalize.

Then, Weston scored a second time off a corner kick in which Stratford players seemed to switch off momentarily, and it cost them.

Stratford was in the game for most of the second half, with Zach Fedak and Danny Palacios coming the closest to scoring, only to be denied.

But, instead of being down, 2-1, Stratford gave up possession in the back third and Weston pounced, scoring a third, and, then, a fourth, with a few minutes to play, on a counter against a stretched Stratford midfield.

On the night, Stratford had 10 shots, while Weston had 13.

Stratford goalkeeper Justin Forizs had nine saves.

The Red Devils, now 4-7 on the season, will host Notre Dame on Thursday.