The Stratford High boys cross country team traveled to Brookfield High School to take on the Bobcats, New Fairfield Rebels and Kolbe Cathedral Cougars on Tuesday.

The first half mile of the race takes place on a combination of sports fields, including the six-lane 400-meter sprint track. After that the next two miles takes you through the ever ascending steep hills of the campus labeled as Pioneer Woods. Racers took to the twisting winding scenic trails and worked their way back down hill into a half mile finish along the eastern border and eventual finish line on the track. It may have looked like a thing of beauty to spectators, but it was certainly a challenging 5K course for the field of 46 finishers.

The race started under a humid 75 degrees and sunny skies.

The opening siren sounded and right from the start Brookfield’s Colby Cox, Daniel Finck, Jadon Parris, David Finck and Nolan Reilly were strong.

New Fairfield’s Anthony Golino challenged, moving his way in and out of several top spots early on. Teammates Jerold Lambert and Patrick Gibbons stayed a short distance back, but remained in contention.

Also within striking distance was Stratford’s lead runner Elijah Brown. Not too far behind Brown came Christopher Martins.

As the race made its way out of the woods with one half mile to go, it was five Brookfield runners hard charging their way to the finish line led by eventual winner Colby Cox. He finished with a time of 17:27. Second was Daniel Finck at 17:40. Third was Jadon Parris at 17:52. Fourth was David Finck at 18:10. Fifth was Nolan Reilly at 18:13.

The next three came from New Fairfield — Golino (18:19), Lambert (18:40) and Gibbons at 18:42.

In the ninth spot was Brown at 19:34. Tenth went to Martins at 19:48.

Brookfield’s Trem Ampeloquio (19:56) came in ahead of New Fairfield’s Nicholas Thiel-Hudson (20:07), giving Brookfield a victory over New Fairfield 15-40.

Keeping Stratford close against New Fairfield, and in the top fifteen were Paul Duncanson (20:46) in 14th place and Andrew Carmody (20:52) in 15th place.

It would be New Fairfield’s Bobby Williams in the 16th spot at 20:57 that sealed the win over Stratford.

Stratford’s Joshua Kydes finished with a time of 21:45, Kevin Gabriel in at 23:54 and Tanner Mitchell at 24:19. Julian Pilla was a last minute scratch due to illness and did not make the trip.

Henry Rondon led the way for Kolbe finishing in a time of 24:04.

Final scores: Brookfield 15, Kolbe Cathedral 50; New Fairfield 15, Kolbe Cathedral 50; Brookfield 15, Stratford 48; New Fairfield 17, Stratford 41; and Stratford 15, Kolbe Cathedral 44.

Stratford will host the New Milford Green Wave, the Immaculate Mustangs, and cross town rival Bunnell on Thursday at Wooster Middle School.