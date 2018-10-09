Stratford Star

Girls soccer: Lady Bulldogs defeat Bethel Wildcats

By Stratford Star on October 9, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Bunnell’s Olivia Kells, assisted by Sam Crowther, scored the goal in a 1-0 victory over Bethel on Tuesday.

Related posts:

  1. Girls soccer: Bunnell falls to Masuk High
  2. Girls Soccer: Sam Vitka’s goal lifts Bunnell into tie
  3. Girls soccer: Momentum shifts when rivals meet
  4. Girls soccer: Vitka’s goal lifts Bunnell past Stratford

Tags: , ,

Previous Post History Ablaze Halloween event Saturday Next Post Boys cross country: Stratford Red Devils travel to Brookfield
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress