To the Editor:

I’m tired of being told by every dog hater that I cannot let my dog run at certain places in Stratford.

I don’t like the situation either but I also don’t tell anyone else what to do. Next time, ask politely if I would leash my dog. Problem solved; no argument.

I realize people are afraid of animals, that’s a personal problem and you should just stay in your house! DOGS are everywhere. Get used to it!