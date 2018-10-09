Hudson Shakespeare Company to perform The Spanish Tragedy

The Hudson Shakespeare Company of New Jersey returns to the Stratford Library on Saturday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m. for a special Halloween season offering of The Spanish Tragedy. The fully-staged and costumed performance is free and open to the public.

The Spanish Tragedy begins with the ghost of Don Andrea, a Spanish nobleman killed in a recent battle with Portugal. Accompanied by the spirit of Revenge, he tells the story of his death; he was killed in hand-to-hand combat with the Portuguese prince Balthazar, after falling in love with the beautiful Bel-Imperia and having a secret affair with her. When he faces the judges who are supposed to assign him to his place in the underworld, they are unable to reach a decision and instead send him to the palace of Pluto and Proserpine, King and Queen of the Underworld. Proserpine decides that Revenge should accompany him back to the world of the living where he will find himself himself. The spirit of Revenge promises that, by the play’s end, Don Andrea will at last see his revenge.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. for general seating.

For more information, call 203-385-4162 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.