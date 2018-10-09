Excel in Finances — Financial Literacy for Children

Excel in Finances, a financial skills workshop for kids in grades 4-6, will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 4 p.m., at the Stratford Library.

Presented by Laurie Taylor, this is a fun introduction to money management where children will learn valuable financial skills as well as useful Microsoft Excel basics. They will come away with an understanding of what a budget is, why it is important in their lives now and in the future, and how to create a simple budget spreadsheet.

Register on the Library’s website at www.stratfordlibrary.org or call 203-385-4165.