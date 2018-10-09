Shooting its highest score of the season, Stratford PAL Jr. Rifle Club upset Rio Salado Sportsman’s Club 1525-1500 last week in the National Air Rifle League.

Stratford PAL Jr. Rifle Club was able to win despite averaging 17 points lower than Rio Salado Sportsman’s Club coming into this game.

With their second consecutive win Stratford is in fourth place overall and third place within its Junior Rifle Club conference.

Stratford was led by Kayley Pasko who shot a 387. The remaining contributing members were Taylor Niemiec, Abbigail Renger, and Haley Reynolds.

Stratford PAL Jr. Rifle Club is coached by CPT Alan Wilcoxson and Josie Burzynski.

Rio Salado Sportsman’s Club was led by Roman Karadsheh who shot a 379. The remaining contributing members were Mikayla Sedgwick, Brooklyn Wilkins, and Hunter Mantle. Rio Salado Sportsman’s Club is from Mesa, AZ, and is coached by John Karadsheh.

Both teams have a bye this week.

They compete in the Precision Champions Division of the Orion National Air Rifle League. Sponsored by the Orion Scoring System, the league is a national team league for high school teams and junior rifle clubs.

The Champions Division is the most difficult division in the conference. The league has two parts, an eight-week regular season followed by a single-elimination tournament.

In each game the teams compete in what is known as a Standing Air Rifle match. The match is nearly identical to the air rifle events in the Olympic Games. Each athlete shoots 40 shots in the standing position, the most difficult position in rifle competitions. Each shot is worth a maximum of 10 points. The sum of points scored in the 40 shots is the athlete’s total. The team score is comprised of the best four athletes from each team.