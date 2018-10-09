Stratford High’s girls volleyball team, after winning game one, dropped a four-set decision to host Weston last week.

The Trojans prevailed 3-1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-17) to improve to 8-4 overall. Stratford fell to 7-2 (4-1 in the SWC). This match counted in the South-West Conference standings; the teams meet in Stratford on Oct. 24 at 6 for a non-conference clash.

Maddy Perley had 18 digs, nine service points and two aces, and Jackie DeCrescenzo had 17 digs, two kills, seven service points and nine assists, as the Red Devils put up a good fight, battling back from big deficits to give themselves a chance throughout the match.

“We didn’t give up. We just didn’t hit like we should have,” Stratford coach Lisa Buccieri said.

Julie Torreso logged eight digs, five kills and an ace. Sami Perley had five digs, two kills and an ace. Sa’Noma Smart recorded a pair of kills and eight blocks.

Torreso’s kill and a Weston hit into the net capped off a hard-fought game one victory for the Red Devils.

In game two, Stratford fell behind 12-5 before coming all the way back to tie the score at a dozen apiece. A kill by Grace Perez and two aces by Maddy Perley capped the 7-0 run.

After Weston went up 18-14, Stratford clawed back to within a point behind the strong serving of Brianna D’Aloia, who logged an ace to help bring Stratford closer.

Every time Weston pulled ahead by a few points or more, the Red Devils chipped away. But after a Torreso kill and Weston service error brought Stratford to within 20-19, Weston finished on a 5-1 run.

Game three saw Stratford hanging close and trailing just 9-8, before Weston got out to a 17-11 lead and cruised to victory.

In the fourth game, Weston claimed a 5-0 lead and stayed in front the rest of the way, but not without a fight from Stratford. After falling behind 13-7, the Red Devils cut the lead in half. Hits by Perez and Samm Carbone highlighted the mini run.

Weston built up a 19-11 cushion. A block at the net for a point by Smart slowed Weston’s momentum but the Red Devils couldn’t catch their opponents.

“We were very flat today. They looked exhausted and there wasn’t a ton of communication. We weren’t hitting as much as we should,” said Buccieri, adding that her players got into the habit of tipping the ball too much.

“Historically, Stratford has always been a very scrappy team and they showed that tonight,” Weston coach Mackenzie Robens said.

Weston middle hitter, 6-foot-3 Kate Anderson had 18 kills, five aces. and two blocks to lead the Trojans, and made things especially difficult on Stratford.

“We had to work at getting the ball around their middle hitter and that’s what was tough,” Buccieri said.