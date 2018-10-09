Obituary: Anita M. Henschel, 85, longtime Stratford resident

Anita Henschel, 85, a longtime Stratford resident, died on September 29, 2018 in Jupiter, Florida after an extended illness.

She leaves behind a beloved husband of 63 years, Lawrence (Larry), two sons, Steve Henschel of Franklin, Tennessee and Ken Henschel of Portland, Oregon and three grandchildren.

Anita grew up in Milford, CT before moving to Stratford in 1959. She was a graduate of Wheaton College. Anita retired after 25 years as an educator in Stratford, teaching kindergarten through second grade students at Eli Whitney, Wilcoxson, and other schools. Later she owned and managed an antiques booth at the Stratford Antique Center.

She was an avid supporter of the Boothe Memorial Park where she participated in and led workshops on the park’s history.

Funeral arrangements will be private for the immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of Boothe Park.