Brianna D’Aloia had 16 service aces, with three aces, when the Stratford High girls volleyball team defeated Harding High, 3-0, on Monday.

Samm Carbone had 8 service points and 9 kills, as coach Lisa Buccieri’s Red Devils improved to 9-2.

Sydney Ritchie had 4 service points, 6 digs and 4 assists.