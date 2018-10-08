The Stratford High School boys soccer team defeated Harding High, 3-2, at John J. Lewis Memorial Field in Bridgeport on Monday.

The victory was the third consecutive win for coach Ryan Jocker’s Red Devils.

Harding scored early in the first half.

Before the half ended, Adolfo Pacheco scored his fifth goal of the season for Stratford.

In the second half, Zach Fedak scored his sixth goal of the season, capitalizing on one of his five shots on goal.

Pacheco had five shots on goal as well and the Stratford team had 18 shots total; Harding had nine.

Harding had an opportunity to equalize after drawing a foul in the penalty box, but the kick was lofted the ball through the football uprights.

A few minutes later Stratford scored again, with Pacheco scoring his sixth goal of the season, knocking the ball into the net after the goalie made a save on a shot he took on a breakaway.

Stratford dictated play in the second half, but lost concentration with minutes to play and allowed Harding to score a second goal.

Defenders Chris Anstis, Jackson Buchanan, Terry Ngo, Max Nierenberg and freshman Jayden Castro played well against a speedy and skilled Harding side, and goalkeeper Nicholas Gonzalez had four saves.

The win brings Stratford’s record to 4-6.

It hosts SWC league leaders Weston on Tuesday and Notre Dame on Thursday.