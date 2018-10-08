Ahlberg’s dedication is what we need in our Probate Court

To the Editor:

I am happy to express my enthusiasm for the candidacy of Judge of Probate Kurt Ahlberg for reelection.

First and foremost, Kurt is dedicated to Stratford. He has worked hard to make Stratford the great place that it is to live.

Kurt is a life-long Stratford resident and has been serving the town for nearly his entire life. He was a member of the Greater Bridgeport Regional Planning Agency that helped to prevent the expansion of Sikorsky Airport and drive federal and state funding to Stratford. His previous volunteer work includes the Stratford Police Activities League Board of Directors, President of the Stratford Jaycees, Stratford Red Cross Board of Directors, Stratford YMCA Board of Directors, Stratford Youth Advisory Board, and the Stratford Disability Review Board, which reviews all applications for disability pensions by Town employees.

As an Assistant Town Attorney, he also fought to ensure the town preserved open space within Roosevelt Forest and the McKinney Wildlife Refuge in the Great Meadows. This is only some of his dedication to our town.

As a father, Kurt volunteered his time to improve our schools and help shape young children through youth sports and as a scout leader. Like many parents he served on the PTA when his children were in school, including at both Chapel Street School and Flood Middle School. Kurt was a coach for Stratford Little League, Stratford Girls Softball, and Sterling House Basketball and Soccer.

Kurt’s dedication to Stratford is unquestionable. Today, that dedication to our community continues. Aside from being our Judge of Probate, Kurt is a Lector at St. Mark Church and is a server at the Lord’s Kitchen. He also continues to fight to preserve open space throughout our town. Kurt has contributed so much positive service to this town. His 40 years of experience with probate matters have contributed greatly to the success of our Probate Court.

Kurt’s dedication to Stratford is what we need and deserve in our Probate Court. That is why I am supporting Kurt Ahlberg this November.