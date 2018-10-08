Tiny Miracles Foundation hosts gala to help premature babies

The Tiny Miracles Foundation (TTMF) will hold their 13th annual gala, Journey Through a Miracle on Saturday, Nov. 3, at 6:30 p.m., at the Country Club of Darien. This year’s dinner event, which is co-chaired by Ashley Dineen of Darien and PJ Marcella of New Canaan will feature entertainment by Billy Joel band member/Recording Artist Mike DelGuidice.

The event raises funds to benefit the families of premature babies in Fairfield County and beyond with one on one parent mentoring, financial assistance services, and continued emotional and personal support of parents and preemies post NICU.

Co-chair, PJ Marcella, said, “Our hope for the evening is to share the journey a premature baby, and their families endure in the NICU and the new journey that begins once they are home.”

At this year’s gala, TTMF will honor Dr. Richard Viscarello of Maternal Fetal Care, PC, who has been an advocate for the health of women and infants throughout his career. In May of 2017, Hope After Loss, Inc, honored Dr. Viscarello for his unwavering dedication, devotion, and support of each patient throughout their unique pregnancy. Co-chair, Ashley Dineen, said, “Dr. Viscarello and his entire staff are devoted to the care of each patient from the moment you walk through the door. Without him, my twin daughters would not be here today.”

Community sponsors and business donors for this year’s gala include Bankwell, Barnum Wealth Management, Broder & Orland, Stamford Hospital Foundation, Baywater Properties, Bridgeport Hospital Foundation, Western Connecticut Health Network, Yale New Haven Health, Carmody Torrance Sandak & Hennessey LLP, Nedder & Associates, St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Village Pediatrics, and Rand Insurance, Inc. In-kind sponsors include black 7 creative, Andrea Ceraso Photography, Compass Box Whiskey, Olivia Piazza Graphic Design, and Serendipty Magazine.

The Tiny Miracles Foundation (TTMF) is a nonprofit charity based in Fairfield County dedicated to helping families with premature babies through compassionate care and support. Their services and programs are provided in the neonatal units of Stamford, Norwalk, Bridgeport, and Danbury Hospitals and at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, their newest partnership. Proceeds from the event will support the programs and services of The Tiny Miracles Foundation, a nonprofit organization that reaches more than 1,200 preemie families in Fairfield County and beyond.

Ticket and sponsor information can be found at ttmf.org or call 203-202-9714.