Stratford Library seeks sponsors for mini-golf fundraiser   

The Stratford Library Board of Trustees will present a special fundraiser for the library on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 9 and 10. The family event is FORE! Stratford Library, a mini-golf fundraiser to benefit the library collection. For the benefit the Stratford Library will be transformed into a mini-golf course, complete with 18 holes. The course will be open for adults on Friday evening from 6:30-9 p.m., including a night of food and fun for grown-ups. On Saturday, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., the course will be open for mini-golfers of all ages.

The library currently is offering sponsorship for individuals and local businesses at the benefit. FORE! Stratford Library will allow supporters to be an Event or Hole Sponsor and have the option to decorate a hole on the course. The benefit will help sponsors reach hundreds of Stratford residents while helping the library continue to offer programs and materials.

Event sponsors at $500 will get their company name on all event publicity, a high visibility hole for sponsorship, two tickets to the Friday evening adult event or a family five-some of tickets for the Saturday event, company name/logo on event poster and scorecards and linked from the Stratford Library website and certificate to display you business. Hole Sponsors at $150 will receive sponsorship of one hole, a family five-some of tickets for the Saturday evening, company name/logo on event poster and linked from the Stratford Library website with a certificate.

Current sponsors include Ash Creek Enterprises, JV Hair Design, The Square One Theatre Company and Joel Pleban, CPA.

Individuals and businesses interested in sponsoring the FORE! Stratford Library benefit can email [email protected] or call the Administration Office at 203-385-4166.