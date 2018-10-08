Gresko endorsed by key business groups

State Representative Joe Gresko (D-121) has been endorsed for re-election by the Connecticut Business and Industry Association, a key voice of business in Connecticut, with thousands of member companies championing change at the State Capitol and shaping debate about economic competitiveness.

“In your time in the legislature, you have shown a strong commitment to promoting an environment where companies can compete, attract much-needed investment to our state and drive economic growth and job creation,” said CEO Joe Brennan. “We appreciate your willingness to work with the business community and look forward to working together over the next two years.”

“Instead of dwelling on the negative, I prefer working together to promote the state’s economic improvement, like eliminating the state tax on social security for seniors beginning in 2019 and reducing the state’s boat tax this year, making Connecticut more competitive with New York and Rhode Island,” said Rep. Gresko, vice-chair of the Environment Committee.

Rep. Gresko also received the 2018 Bridgeport Regional Business Council’s Legislator of the Year for his work at the Capitol.

“We have more work ahead, but I believe we can continue step by step improvements without gutting core services for our most vulnerable,” said Rep. Gresko. “Democratic values and supporting business are not mutually exclusive.”