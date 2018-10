The Bunnell High girls volleyball made it three consecutive wins with a 3-2 victory over New Milford.

Kayla Sokunle had 9 kills and 6 blocks for coach Maite Mendizabal’s Lady Bulldogs (4-8), who have won 4-of-5 matches.

Adriana DeBernardo had 8 kills.

Amanda Zdru had 17 digs.