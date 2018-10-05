Zach Fedak netted a hat-trick, as the Stratford Red Devils defeated host Bunnell 5-0 in a South-West Conference boys soccer clash on Friday night.

Stratford won its second straight game and improved to 3-6. Bunnell fell to 0-9-1.

Fedak scored twice in the first half.

Stratford led 4-0 at halftime. Adolpho Pacheco and Preston Williams also scored.

Nicholas Cuevas and Jayden Castro each had assists.

Stratford goalkeeper Justin Forizs made five saves. Owen Jaekle had a trio of stops in net for the Bulldogs. Malcolm Brown made some strong plays on defense for Bunnell.

With the Red Devils holding a 2-0 lead midway through the first half, the Bulldogs applied some pressure and nearly sliced the deficit to one when a shot by Miguel Vanegas went just wide.

“It’s always fun to compete. The hometown rivalry’s always great,” Bunnell coach Joe Baccielo said. “With such a young team there’s room to grow.”

Stratford tallied twice in a span of 41 seconds shortly thereafter to seize control.

Fedak got behind the defense and knocked a shot, far side, past Jaekle for a 3-0 lead.

Williams labeled a low hard shot into the corner to the right of the Bunnell keeper from about 30 yards out. Just like that, instead of the Bulldogs cutting the lead in half the Red Devils doubled their edge with 13:31 showing on the scoreboard clock.

About halfway through the second half, after Fedak was assisted by Castro, the hat-trick standout was taken out of the game to a nice ovation from the Stratford crowd.

“He had a great game, and that’s what he’s capable of,” Stratford coach Ryan Jockers said of Fedak, who also scored the lone goal in Stratford’s 1-0 win over Kolbe Cathedral of Bridgeport on Tuesday.

Fedak had been playing on the wing, but has gotten some time at the striker position this week and is making his time pay dividends.

“It feels great. It’s my first hat-trick in my high school career. We played well. Everything in practice we’ve been working on was out there and came to life,” Fedak said.

This game marked a return to his old stomping grounds for Jockers who not only served as an assistant coach with the Bulldogs last year, but was a standout player for Bunnell back in the early 1990s. He and his assistant coach Stewart Diaz, in fact, played together for Bunnell.

“It couldn’t have gone any better,” Jockers said of their return.

And it wasn’t just the 5-0 win that had the Stratford coaches so pleased. It was the way in which the Red Devils accomplished their success.

“I said to the boys afterward that everything we have been working on came to fruition tonight,” Jockers said. “And it was a result of them being mentally ready, communicating as a team.”