The Stratford High girls volleyball team defeated Pomperaug High from Southbury, 3-2, on Friday.

Jackie DeCrescenzo had 29 digs, 13 assists and 11 kills for coach Lisa Buccieri’s Red Devils, who won the first two sets (25-13, 26-24) and the fifth (15-8).

Samm Carbone had 9 service points and 8 kills, as Stratford improved to 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the SWC.

Julia Torreso had 5 service points, 8 kills and 16 digs for the Red Devils, who lost the first two sets (25-13, 26-24).