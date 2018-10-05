Stratford Star

Girls soccer: Bunnell defeats Stratford in thriller

By Mike Suppe on October 5, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports, Sports Features, Sports Lead ·

The goals came late and in rapid fashion, when the Bunnell High girls soccer team pinned a 2-1 defeat on crosstown rivals Stratford High in a South-West Conference matchup on Friday night.

Senior Samantha Crowther netted both of the goals for the Bulldogs, including the game-winner with 5:48 left to play. The first tally came in the 71st minute, when Crowther ran onto a low cross from Olivia Kells and knocked it past Red Devil keeper Helen LeFever — who had reeled off a string of crucial saves prior to that to keep the game scoreless.

Crowther then lashed home a shot from distance just under five minutes later, doubling the Bulldog advantage.

Stratford was undaunted, cutting its deficit in half with 4:27 left when sophomore forward Ava Buckmir broke free down the right side and curled a shot past Bunnell keeper Sarah Tartaglio.

The Red Devils poured forward over the final moments, winning a late corner, but the Bulldogs held on for the victory to snap a five-game losing streak.

Bunnell improved to 2-7; Stratford fell to 1-8.

