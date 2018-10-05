Ahlberg gets independent endorsement

Stratford Probate Court Judge Kurt Ahlberg has announced that he has received the endorsement of The Connecticut Independent Party for this year’s election. Judge Ahlberg, who was elected in 2014, is also the Republican candidate for reelection as Stratford Judge of Probate.

“I am honored and humbled to have been endorsed by the Connecticut Independent Party,” said Ahlberg. “They recognized that the goals of the Independent Party of open, honest government, with realistic objectives are embodied in Stratford’s Probate Court. As Probate Court Judge, I have always conducted Stratford’s Court in a transparent, nonpartisan and nonpolitical manner that puts the interests of the families and children of Stratford before anything else.” He went on to say “Party politics, patronage and ideological self-interest have no place in the Court, I have and I will continue to apply the law with compassion and understanding of the needs of our community. When I was elected I set a realistic objective of making your Court the People’s Court, I have done that by making it more accessible to families and ensuring that families’ hard-earned estates are not lost to attorney fees.

Ahlberg continued by saying, “I believe in the dignity of every individual, and that each person has the right to decide what is in his or her best interests. With 40 years of experience as an elder law and probate attorney, I know how overwhelming entering the Court can seem. Protecting Stratford’s most vulnerable citizens, which includes our elderly, disabled individuals and children, always comes first.”

Ahlberg will appear on the Nov. 6, 2018 ballot on both the Republican and Independent Party lines.