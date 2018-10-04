Stratford Star

Historical bike ride through the Trumbull Valley Sunday

Sue DelBianco

Trumbull historian/author, Sue A. Del Bianco, will host a historical bike tour from the Trumbull Valley to Monroe on Sunday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Cyclists will meet at the foot of the Trumbull Valley on Tait Road at the commuter parking lot.

Del Biancoo will bring the cyclists back in time on the rail-trail, stopping off at many historical points-of-interest along the way:  Remains of an old cow tunnel, a knit mill, a paper mill, an ice house, a fountain pool, a mining company, and a reputed witch’s grave name Hannah Crannah.

Admission is free.

She will have copies of her historical video Rails To Trails: A Journey Back in Time, which is documentary on the history of the train that ran through the Trumbull Valley, and all that grew around it from 1840-1942. She will also educate the public on the new connections from Trumbull to Bridgeport.  

Any questions, e-mail: [email protected]

