Tujak Brill won’t be swayed by special interests

To the Editor:

I wish to lend my support for Monica Tujak Brill, who is running for the State Senate’s 21st District.

A resident of Stratford, Monica is currently the controller for New Opportunities, an agency that provides an array of social services to the low income population in 27 different municipalities.

Monica is going to work to find a long term practical solution to the many issues facing our district. She has the experience, and the desire to look for a solution.

I had a chance to phone bank for Monica earlier this week, and every person I spoke to knew who she was, and were proud to support her on Election Day.

Monica will not be persuaded by special interest groups, she is supported by the people.

Join me in supporting Monica Tujak Brill for State Senate.

Thank you.