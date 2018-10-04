Sierra Club endorses Jim Feehan

Jim Feehan, Republican candidate for 120th District State Representative, was endorsed by the Connecticut Chapter of the Sierra Club.

A statement from Ann Gadwah, political chair, said, “I am pleased to inform you that the Connecticut Chapter of the Sierra Club has endorsed your candidacy in the Connecticut 120th District race in appreciation of your demonstrated commitment to protecting the environment.” “The Sierra Club is behind your efforts to raise environmental awareness issues during your campaign…and wholeheartedly extends our support for your campaign to help elect you to public office,” she concluded.

In receiving the endorsement, Feehan commented, “Protecting our environment is should not be a partisan issue. Stratford’s town slogan speaks of our environment — from forest to shore. During my time as a Councilman, I supported efforts to preserve open space and keep our forests and beaches pristine. As a state representative, I look forward to the Sierra Club’s input on all matters facing the state since restoring Connecticut means renewing our economy as well as protecting our natural resources,” Feehan concluded.