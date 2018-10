Bunnell High defeated New Fairfield, 3-1, on Wednesday.

After splitting the first two sets (25-20, 19-25), coach Maite Mendizabal won out 25-9, 25-19.

Maura Kelly had 6 kills, 7 aces, 6 digs and 11 service points.

Mia Noisette had 9 kills and an ace.

Amanda Zdru had 24 service points, four aces and 14 digs.