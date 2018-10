Stratford High’s girls volleyball team, after winning game one, dropped a four-set decision to host Weston on Wednesday night.

Maddy Perley had 18 digs, nine service points and two aces.

Jackie DeCrescenzo had 17 digs, two kills, seven service points and nine assists.

Julie Torreso logged eight digs, five kills and an ace.

Sami Perley had five digs, two kills and an ace.

Sa’Noma Smart recorded a pair of kills and eight blocks.

Stratford is now 7-2 and 4-1 in the SWC.