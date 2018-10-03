Time to be honest with voters

To the Editor:

Accountability and Honesty still matter. In last week’s Stratford Star, State Rep. candidate Robert Mitchell (R), wrote a lengthy OpEd blaming all the problems in Hartford on Democrats. It was hard to believe that Mr. Mitchell even used the perennially postponed Stratford Army Engine Plant (SAEP) as his justification. Yet before every Election Day for over 10 years, Stratford’s legislators Mayor John Harkins (R), State Sen. Kevin Kelly (R), State Rep. Ben McGorty (R), and former State Rep Laura Hoydick (R) claimed THEY were the answers to re-developing the plant and, if elected, it would be settled within months. So here we go again. Mr. Mitchell’s partisan rage blames Democrats even though a Republican Congress has not put the SAEP on Stratford’s tax rolls.

Come on, it’s time to be honest with the voters. Higher taxes are just as much a result of Republicans actions. Incredibly, the Republican’s solution to higher taxes in the last budget was to add bonding, also called the state’s credit card.

Recently (Sept. 10), Republican candidate for State Representative Jim Feehan, posted on his campaign Facebook, how Stratford had lost ECS (Education Money) in FY2018. Mr. Feehan promises to restore funding and indirectly blamed Phil Young for losing that money for Stratford. That is a lie. Republican Laura Hoydick was the State Representative when the 2018 budget was passed. Phil Young, as the new 120th State Rep. working with 121st State Rep Joe Gresko restored funding and increased the ECS funds to the highest level we’ve seen: $3.2 Million for FY2019. Stratford did not lose money under Young; we gained money.

We can’t let the dirty politics and lies of Washington D.C. become the norms of Stratford. Real solutions require legislators, to be honest, work together, and respond to the public. Thank you to Phil Young & Joe Gresko who have stood firm to protect Stratford families with accountability and hard work. They delivered on their promise PERIOD.

Please re-elect Phil Young, 120th State Rep and re-elect Joe Gresko, 121th State Rep; and please support Monica Brill in the 21st Senatorial District and Jose Goncalves for 122nd State Rep.

Stephanie Philips

Stratford Democratic Town Committee, Chairperson