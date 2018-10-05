Looking for a movie to watch this weekend?

Check what’s showing on broadcast and cable television.

Friday, Oct. 5

Forrest Gump (1994)

Tom Hanks won his second (in a row) Oscar as Best Actor for making us believe in a man with a simple mind and a huge heart.

8 p.m., VH-1

The Addams Family (1991)

Anjelica Huston and Raul Julia bring the musty television series to the big screen in this offbeat comedy about a most eccentric family.

6:10 p.m., Freeform

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Bruce Willis tries to comfort a young boy who claims he can “see dead people” in this masterful thriller from M. Night Shyamalan.

7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., WGN

Saturday, Oct. 6

Hoosiers (1986)

Gene Hackman stirs the heart as the coach of a small-town basketball team with bigger dreams than quality talent.

10:30 a.m., Sundance

Apollo 13 (1995)

Tom Hanks captures our imaginations as the leader of a brave crew of astronauts trying to make history in space.

1 p.m., Sundance

1 p.m., VH-1

Remember the Titans (2000)

Denzel Washington arrives in a small town, starts to coach the football team, and begins to realize the difference he can make.

2:30 p.m., CMT

Sunday, Oct. 7

Mrs. Miniver (1942)

Greer Garson won an Oscar for her stirring performance as a brave woman holding her family and village together in England during World War II.

12 noon, TCM

A Star Is Born (1954)

Judy Garland should have won an Oscar for her thrilling turn as a young woman with ambition who finds room in her life to love.

2:30 p.m., TCM

Twister (1996)

Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton try to battle bad weather and bad feelings they share about each other in this thriller about tornadoes.

3:30 p.m., CMT

Walk the Line (2005)

Joaquin Phoenix brings the music, disappointments and fears of the legendary Johnny Cash to the movies in this by-the-books bio pic that comes to life when Phoenix steps on screen.

12 noon and 6 p.m., CMT

Billy Rose’s Jumbo (1962)

Doris Day leaves the familiarity of romantic comedy – her favorite type of movie to make in the early 1960s – for this extravagant musical about a circus.

5:45 p.m., TCM