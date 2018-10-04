Evita

Evita runs Oct. 4 through Nov. 11 at the ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Road, Ridgefield. Evita tells the story of Eva Perón, a former First Lady of Argentina. Tickets are $53-$84. For more information, visit actofct.org.

Anders Osborne

Anders Osborne will perform on Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. He will perform with Cris Jacobs to benefit Spreadmusicnow. Tickets are $55-$175. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Music of Cream

The Music of Cream will perform on Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $55-$145. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Evening with Teddy

An Evening with Teddy: The Conservation President is on Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield. All proceeds will support the environmental education and conservation programs at the Connecticut Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield. Tickets are $75. For more information, visit ctaudubon.org/fairfield-home.

Quantico Marine Corps Band

The Quantico Marine Corps Band will perform Oct. 5-6 at 6:45 p.m. at The Klein, 910 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. The concert is free. For more information, visit theklein.org.

Tim Reynolds & Tr3

Tim Reynolds & TR3 will perform on Oct. 5 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $38. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Fancifool

Fancifool will be staged Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit ChekhovFestival.com.

Under the Streetlamp

Under the Streetlamp will be performed on Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $52.70-$75. For more information ,visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Greenwich history

The new History Is … exhibit runs Oct. 6 through Sept. 7, 2019 at the Greenwich Historical Society, 47 Strickland Road, Cos Cob. The newly reimagined Greenwich Historical Society Museum and campus connects visitors to the town’s past and American Impressionist Art Colony. For more information, visit greenwichhistory.org.

Field to Fabric

Threading the Needle: From Field to Fabric will run Oct. 6-24 at the Keeler Tavern Museum, 132 Main Street, Ridgefield. For more information, visit keelertavernmuseum.org.

All Over the Place

The All Over the Place exhibit will run Oct. 6-30 at the Gilded Lily Gallery, 101 River Street, Milford. The exhibit features works by Milford artist Wes Swanson. For more information, visit gildedlilygallery.com.

Outdoor arts

The Bruce Museum Outdoor Arts Festival runs Oct. 6-7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bruce Museum, One Museum Drive, Greenwich. For more information, visit brucemuseum.org.

*Husking Bee Workshop

A Husking Bee Workshop is on Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. Museum educator Lola Chen will discuss harvesting, husking, and the pleasures of shared efforts, and guide the kids in fashioning a corn-husk wreath for the door. The kids (for ages 6-12) will help make their own snack, sweet corn cake. Register online. Tickets are $10 members and $15 for non-members. For more information, visit wiltonhistorical.org.

Beet Festival

The Beet Festival will run Oct. 6-7 from 12 to 5 p.m. at the White Silo Farm & Winery, 32 Route 37, Sherman. For more information, visit whitesilowinery.com.

Aida

Aida will be screened on Oct. 6 at 12:55 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Captives

The Captives will be performed on Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield. It will be performed as part of the Michael Chekhov Festival. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit ChekhovFestival.com.

Cavalcade of Bands

The 39th Cavalcade of Bands is on Oct. 6 at 4 p.m. at Bunnell High School, 1 Bulldog Blvd., Stratford. The Bunnell-Stratford Marching Band & Guard will be competing against eight Connecticut high schools. Tickets are $10.

Lynne Koplitz

Comedian Lynne Koplitz will perform on Oct. 6 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $29. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Intimacy Effect

The Intimacy Effect will be performed on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield. It will be performed as part of the Michael Chekhov Festival. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit ChekhovFestival.com.

Ignition

Ignition will be performed on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. at Ridgefield High School, 700 North Salem Road, Ridgefield. The Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra will perform Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 and Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra. Tickets are $15-$60. For more information, visit ridgefieldsymphony.org.

Paula Poundstone

Comedian Paula Poundstone will perform on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $45-$55. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Southside Johnny

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes will perform on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $58. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Brooklyn Circle

Michael-Louis Smith and Brooklyn Circle will perform on Oct. 6 at 8:30 p.m. at the Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Avenue, New Canaan. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information, visit CarriageBarn.org/jazz.

Monroe MusicFest

The annual Monroe MusicFest is on Oct. 7 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Monroe Congregational Church, 34 Church Street, Monroe. The festival will feature 13 different performers throughout the day. A portion of the proceeds will be used to fund mission trips. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit monroemusicfest.blogspot.com.

Honeysuckle

Honeysuckle will perform on Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street, Ridgefield. The concert is free. For more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.

*Matica Circus

The Matica Circus is on Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. at the Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Road, Danbury. In this family-friendly, acro-comedic show, Heidi Kirchofer and Joel Melendez perform acts of daring and skill for audiences of all ages. For more information, visit richterarts.org.

Film festival

The Manhattan Short Film Festival is on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Jane Monheit

Jane Monheit will perform on Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $40. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.