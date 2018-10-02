With just nine swimmers, Stratford High’s girls swim team can’t win meets against opposing schools. But just because the Red Devils don’t have enough depth to fill all of the relays doesn’t mean they aren’t competitive and enjoying their season.

Quite the contrary.

Due to the individual nature of swimming, the Red Devils can take home first-place finishes and lock down postseason qualification any time they hit the water for a meet.

“They’re doing their best,” said Stratford head coach Laura Roberts, who is assisted by former Bunnell swimmer Jose Vasquez. “You can only do so much with a team of nine. They support each other. They’re a great group of friends,”

While the Red Devils are striving to do their individual best meet to meet this season, there are eyes on the future.

“This is a team-building year. We have no seniors graduating which is a blessing,” said Roberts, hopeful that with some incoming freshmen her team might challenge some of the opposing squads from a team perspective in years to come.

With no seniors, the team has meet captains on a rotating basis, giving multiple participants a chance to take on a leadership role.

In Tuesday’s visit to South-West Conference opponent Masuk of Monroe, a 94-71 defeat, the Red Devils had the top two finishers in the 100 yard butterfly race and the winner in the 100 backstroke event.

Evita Shein and Sarah Shein, freshmen twins, finished one-two in the butterfly event with times of 1:18.93 and 1:20.80.

Claire Noccioli won the backstroke race, making her final touch in 1:09.96.

Noccioli has qualified for both the SWC championships and the state postseason meet in both the backstroke and 100 breaststroke races.

Stratford has a half dozen SWC meet qualifiers, so at least two-thirds of the lineup will be represented in the big meet.

“That’s my largest number ever,” said Roberts, who has coached the team for a dozen years. “There are usually three or so postseason qualifiers.”

There is still time — four meets in two weeks to be exact — for the Red Devils to turn in more conference and state qualifying times.

Noccioli was second in the 200 individual medley event, clocking in at 2:34.26, less than a second behind Masuk’s Becky Young (2:33.64).

Evita Shein was second in the 50 with a time of 30.62.

Leah Foito was runner-up in the 100 free in 1:01.72, a mere five one-hundredths of a second behind Masuk’s Margaret Didio.

In the 500 free, Lilly Varvella was second with a time of 7:17.71.

The 200 free relay of Noccioli, Foito, Ally Ingersoll and Ceili Roberts was second in 2:00.40.

Roberts came in second in the 100 breaststroke race in 1:37.25.

The 400 free relay was exhibition and Stratford’s fastest relay time was turned in by Sarah Shein, Varvella, Emily Brennan and Evita Shein in 5:04.40.

Michelle Polanco also competed in the 100 freestyle race.