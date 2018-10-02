Stratford Star

Boys soccer: SHS’ Zach Fedak scores lone goal in victory

By Stratford Star on October 2, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

In its eighth match of the season, the Stratford High School boys soccer team defeated Kolbe Cathedral, 1-0, in a game that ended after the first half due to lightning at Veterans Park in Bridgeport on Tuesday.

Because at least a half of the game had been played before the referee suspended play due to unsafe conditions, the 40-minute match was declared an official game, according to SWC rules.

In the first half, Zach Fedak scored his second goal of the season, gaining possession of the ball inside the penalty box and calmly slotting past the goalkeeper.

Coach Ryan Jockers’ Red Devils  had most of the possession in the first half, but also struggled to create real goal-scoring opportunities.

Kolbe had six shots, while Stratford had four.

Goalkeeper Nicholas Gonzalez had three saves.

Stratford will play cross-town rival Bunnell on Friday, at 7 p.m., at Bunnell.

