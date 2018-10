Anders Osborne, Oct. 4, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. He will perform with Cris Jacobs to benefit Spreadmusicnow. Tickets $55-$175. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Music of Cream, Oct. 4, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $55-$145. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Quantico Marine Corps Band, Oct. 5-6, 6:45 p.m., The Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Free. Info: theklein.org.

Tim Reynolds & TR3, Oct. 5, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Under the Streetlamp, Oct. 5, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $52.70-$75. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The 39th Cavalcade of Bands, Oct. 6, 4 p.m., Bunnell High School, 1 Bulldog Blvd., Stratford. The Bunnell-Stratford Marching Band & Guard will be competing against eight Connecticut high schools. Tickets $10.

Ignition, Oct. 6, 8 p.m., Ridgefield High School, 700 North Salem Rd., Ridgefield. The Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra will perform Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 and Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra. Tickets: $15-$60. Info: ridgefieldsymphony.org.

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, Oct. 6, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $58. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Michael-Louis Smith and Brooklyn Circle, Oct. 6, 8:30 p.m., Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. Tickets $15-$20. Info: CarriageBarn.org/jazz.

Annual Monroe MusicFest, Oct. 7, 1 to 7 p.m., Monroe Congregational Church, 34 Church St., Monroe. The festival will feature 13 different performers throughout the day. A portion of the proceeds will be used to fund mission trips. Tickets $15. Info: monroemusicfest.blogspot.com.

Honeysuckle, Oct. 7, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Jane Monheit, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $40. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

2001: A Space Odyssey, Oct. 8, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Tyler Hilton, Oct. 9, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $28-$58. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Average White Band, Oct. 10, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $40-$55. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.Lucky Chops, Oct. 11, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $35. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Celebrating 100 Years of the Yale Bands, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., 500 College St., New Haven. Free.

Chapell and Jason Gisser, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $15-$20. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

Fruition, Oct. 12, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Fab Faux: Rubber Soul, Oct. 12, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $75. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy Tour, Oct., 12, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Carl Palmer, a founding member of both ELP and ASIA, will perform a musical celebration of his late band mates, Keith Emerson and Greg Lake, and their group, ELP. Tickets $45-$95. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Another Tequila Sunrise, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., Masuk High School, 1014 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe. Hosted by Congregation Adath Israel of Newtown. Tickets $35. Info: adath.ticketleap.com/another-tequila-sunrise.

Music Learning Center’s 25th Anniversary Celebration, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., Visual and Performing Arts Center, 43 LAke Ave., Danbury. Proceeds will be donated to Dream Come True. Info: bit.ly/MLC-25thAnniversary.

Bettman & Halpin, Oct. 13, 8 p.m., Voices Café, Unitarian Church in Westport, 10 Lyons Plains Rd., Westport Tickets $25. Info: voicescafe.org.

The Fab Faux: A Hard Day’s Night, Oct. 13, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $75. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Bernstein At 100, Oct. 13, 8 p.m., and Oct. 14, 3 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $25. Info: stamfordsymphony.org.

A Lighthearted Look At Love On The Rocks, Oct. 14, 3 p.m., Easton Public Library 693 Morehouse Rd., Easton. The Hot To Trot Trio will perform. Free. Info: eastonartscouncil.org.

Music in Nature, Oct. 14, 3 p.m., Wilton Presbyterian Church, 48 New Canaan Rd., Wilton. Music on the Hill Chamber Chorus with artistic directors David H. Connell and Ellen Dickinson. Suggested donation $20. Info: musiconthehillCT.org.

Melvin Seals & JGB, Oct. 14, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Pink Martini, Oct. 15, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $67.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Eric Johnson’s Ah Via Musicom Tour, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $46. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Livingston Taylor, Oct. 18, 7 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Bridgeport Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $27-$47. Info: bijoutheatrect.net.

Fiddler Eugene Bender, Oct. 18, 7:45 p.m., St. Gabriel’s Parish Hall, 26 Broadway, Milford. Free. Info: call 203-876-9973.

Donna The Buffalo, Oct. 18, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Phil Vassar, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

JJ Grey, Oct. 19, 9 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $42. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Ari Hest, Oct. 20, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. He will perform with Ka-Na. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner, Oct. 21, 3 p.m., Visual and Performing Arts Center 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. Tickets $25. Info: wcsuvpac.eventbrite.com.

Bernstein on Broadway, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m., Quick Center for the Arts, 1073 North Benson Rd., Fairfield. The event will celebrate the life and contributions of legendary composer and conductor the late Leonard Bernstein, specifically his influence on modern American musical theater. Free. Register online. Info: westportlibrary.org.

The Psychedelic Furs, Oct. 23, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $57.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Joe Pug, Oct. 25, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Rubblebucket, Oct. 25, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Rascals, Oct. 25, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $97. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles, Oct. 26, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $40. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Terrapin: Grateful Dead Tribute, Oct. 26, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $30. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Tony Danza: Standards and Stories, Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $69.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Terrapin: Grateful Dead Tribute, Oct. 27, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $30. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Anderson East, Oct. 30, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. He will perform with Travis Meadows. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Lone Bellow, Oct. 30, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $40. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Blue Oyster Cult, Oct. 31, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $45-$65. Info: wallstreettheater.com.