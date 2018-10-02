Sacred Heart University hosts an Evening with Lance Bass

Sacred Heart University’s award-winning Student Affairs Lecture Series will sponsor An Evening with Lance Bass on Monday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m., at Edgerton Center for the Performing Arts at Sacred Heart University, 5151 Park Avenue, Fairfield.

Lance Bass is an illustration of a highly successful jack-of-all-trades: singer, host, actor, producer, writer, entrepreneur and philanthropist. Beyond his fame as a member of the boy band *NSYNC, he was inducted into the Mississippi Musician’s Hall of Fame in 2003, making him the youngest person to receive this honor.

Bass currently is the host of television’s first gay dating show, Finding Prince Charming. He will speak as part of SHU’’s Student Affairs Lecture Series.

For tickets, at $15, visit edgertoncenter.org or call 203-371-7908.