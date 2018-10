Stratford High defeated Brookfield, 3-1 (25-27, 25-12, 25-13, 25-23) in girls volleyball on Monday.

Coach Lisa Buccieri’s Red Devils are 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the SWC.

Samm Carbone led the way with 18 service points, seven kills and five blocks.

Sami Perley had 10 service points, with four aces, to go with 16 digs and seven kills.

Julia Torreso had five service points, four aces, four kills, 4 assists and 11 digs.

Stratford will visit Weston High Wednesday at 6.