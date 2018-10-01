Stratford Star

Soccer: Bunnell invites Sterling House to SHS game

By Stratford Star on October 1, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Bunnell High School Athletics would like to invite all Sterling House players and coaches to it’s Stratford Community Night on Friday when the Bulldogs take on the Stratford Red Devils in a doubleheader.

Any Sterling House player or coach wearing his/her uniform will be allowed free entry into the game. Adults are $5 and students/seniors $3.

The boys game is at 5:30; the girls at 7 p.m.

Parking instructions: Handicap passes will only be granted parking access via the Johnson Lane entrance. All other spectators will be asked to park up in the senior student parking lot.

Related posts:

  1. Lady Bulldog golfers edge Masuk Panthers
  2. Joel Barlow edges Bunnell High in boys tennis
  3. Bunnell girls soccer boasts youth, experience
  4. Girls cross country: Bunnell’s Puzza places fifth

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Stratford recognizes Beautification Award winners Next Post Girls volleyball: Stratford serves way past Brookfield
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress