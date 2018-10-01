Bunnell High School Athletics would like to invite all Sterling House players and coaches to it’s Stratford Community Night on Friday when the Bulldogs take on the Stratford Red Devils in a doubleheader.

Any Sterling House player or coach wearing his/her uniform will be allowed free entry into the game. Adults are $5 and students/seniors $3.

The boys game is at 5:30; the girls at 7 p.m.

Parking instructions: Handicap passes will only be granted parking access via the Johnson Lane entrance. All other spectators will be asked to park up in the senior student parking lot.