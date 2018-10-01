Stratford recognizes Beautification Award winners

Mayor Laura Hoydick, Christine Griffin and Donna Caserta, co-chairpersons of Stratford’s Beautification Committee, announced the winners of the 20th annual Beautification Awards Program, which were presented at a special reception on Sept. 20 in Stratford Town Hall.

The efforts made by these award winners helped to improve the overall character of the Town. The committee recognized a number of residential and commercial properties that demonstrated a significant contribution to the beautification movement throughout the various neighborhoods of the Town.

“The awards program is a celebration of town wide curb appeal efforts, demonstrating a variety of gardening styles,” said Griffin. Gardeners helping to beautify our town while enjoying their own efforts.”

The criteria for judging properties included: Overall appearance, use of color, visibility, landscaping materials, use of perennials, use of annuals, garden maintenance/grooming, use of special features (such as stone walls, ponds, etc.), and the overall significance of the effort.

More than 40 nominations were submitted this year and a team of judges viewed all of them in July. This year’s judges were Donna Caserta, Christine Griffin, Rita Scacchia, Gail Liscio and Patricia L. Ritchie and Jenn Reiley Young.

Award winners

Most Stately Property — 20 Brinsmayd Avenue

Best Reader’s Retreat — 45 Federal Street

Most Improved Property — 855 Wilcoxson Avenue

Best Secret Garden — 180 Lobdell Drive

Most Welcoming Property — 4611 Main Street

Best Classic New England Style — 136 Sunflower Avenue

Best Use of Small Space — 117 Matthew Drive

Most Creative Design — 180 Matthew Drive

Best First Impression — 30 Flagler Avenue

Best Hidden Gem — 300 Seymour Street

Best Corner Property — 544 Park Boulevard

Best Multi-Family Garden — 153 First Avenue

Pollinator Paradise — Audubon Center at Stratford Point

Best Commercial Property — Corsello Clinic of Chiropractic

Best Use of Brand — Whiskey Barrel

The Happiest Place — Paradice Cream

The Beautification Committee was formed in 1998 to support beautification efforts in Stratford. Today six individuals serve as volunteer members. The committee’s mission is to identify areas in the Town for beautification, beautification awards, town gardens, public property enhancement, daffodil give-away program, holiday lighting contest, consulting and the tree replacement project.

For more information, visit townofstratford.com/beautificationcommittee.