Paper shredding event Oct. 27

By Stratford Star on October 1, 2018

A paper shredding and electronics recycling event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m.-noon, at the Baldwin Center back parking lot, 1000 West Broad Street. This event is sponsored by the Stratford Rotary Club, with the help from Santa Energy and Sikorsky Credit Union.

Bring old computers, TVs, printers and more for recycling. The funds for paper shredding  will help provide Stratford students with educational programs and services.

For shredding the fee for small containers is $5; for medium $10; larger containers to be determined. For electronics recycling small items and medium is $5, and larger items is $10.

For more information, call John Corb at 203-377-0693.

