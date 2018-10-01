The Stratford PAL Jr. Rifle Club opened its National Air Rifle League season with a 1502-1456 victory over LaFayette AJROTC.

Stratford was led by Kayley Pasko, who shot a 388.

Abbigail Renger, Haley Reynolds and Taylor Niemiec fared well for coaches CPT Alan Wilcoxson and Josie Burzynski.

LaFayette AJROTC was led by Alyssa Kiser, who shot a 376. The remaining contributing members were Alaina Shults, Christopher Franklin and Troy Mussared. LaFayette AJROTC is from LaFayette, GA, and is coached by Perry Fouts.

Next up Stratford PAL Jr. Rifle Club will compete against Rio Salado Sportsman’s Club (1-0) from Mesa, AZ. Rio Salado Sportsman’s Club currently has a 1-0 record. LaFayette AJROTC will compete against Kenmore Varsity Rifle (0-1) from Buffalo, NY.

Stratford PAL Jr. Rifle Club competes in the Precision Champions Division of the Orion National Air Rifle League. Sponsored by the Orion Scoring System, the league is a national team league for high school teams and junior rifle clubs.

The Champions Division is the most difficult division in the conference. The league has two parts. An eight-week regular season, followed by a single-elimination tournament for the top eight teams who will compete for the league championship.

In each game the teams compete in what is known as a Standing Air Rifle match.

The match is nearly identical to the air rifle events in the Olympic Games.

Each athlete shoots 40 shots in the standing position, the most difficult position in rifle competitions.

Each shot is worth a maximum of 10 points.

The sum of points scored in the 40 shots is the athlete’s total.

The team score is comprised of the best four athletes from each team.

For more information on the league, including complete standings, visit http://www.orionscoringsystem.com/AirRifleLeague.