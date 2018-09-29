With only seven-plus minutes remaining in the South-West Conference girls soccer matchup between unbeaten Weston and visiting Bunnell of Stratford on Thursday night, the Lady Bulldogs found themselves in a tie contest.

The Trojans scored a late goal to eke out a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

Weston improved to 6-0-1, and Bunnell fell to 1-6.

The locals had good reason to hold their heads high given the matchup and close outcome.

Allison Curcio, Karima Hamada and Rachel Ciuci anchored the back line, and several others contributed defensive efforts, coming back from their midfield positions.

“We did a nice job of containing them for the most part. They had some chances but that’s what’s expected,” Bunnell coach Sebastian Wojdaszka said. “They’re always a good team. They’re well-coached. They like to play the ball.”

Weston had possession for a great percentage of the contest, but the Bulldogs were able to fend off their counterparts for much of the night.

“We stepped up when we needed to. We stayed in when we should have,” Wojdaszka said of his team’s defensive shape.

Weston held a 1-0 lead in the waning seconds of the first half when the Bulldogs created a great chance and Sam Crowther’s bid to even the score went just over the top of the crossbar with only 30-or-so seconds before the break.

“If that goes in, it’s a different game,” Wojdaszka said.

The Bulldogs took less than five minutes of game time to draw even.

A takeaway in the back third by Fabiola Millien-Faustin led to a goal with 36:09 to play. Millien-Faustin got the ball ahead to Becca Romano, who sent a pass ahead along the right wing to a streaking Olivia Kells. She blasted a shot to the far side, evening the score.

It stayed that way, thanks in large part to Bunnell’s hard-working defense, until Weston’s Katie Orefice scored with just 7:13 to go.

“I think, for the most part, they did respond which was a very good thing,” Wojdaszka said of the team improving its all-around play after the first half.

Weston’s Rebecca Strouch, who assisted a first-half tally by Nicki Dalrymple, also set up the eventual winner.

The goal came about because of a rare breakdown in Bunnell’s play, Wojdaszka said.

“We didn’t step up, we didn’t win the ball. Next thing you know, two passes later, it’s in the goal,” the coach said.

Wojdaszka said his team can take some positives from competitive with a strong Weston squad.

“I hope so. We did something similar with Notre Dame,” he said of the Bulldogs keeping things scoreless through one half of play before ultimately falling 3-0 to the Notre Dame-Fairfield Lancers, a team that was unbeaten until falling to Newtown on Thursday.

Weston struggled with Bunnell’s strong (in numbers and skill) defense to a point Weston coach Gustavo Reaes pushed another player up to switch from three to four forwards at times. Weston scored both of its goals with the extra forward.

“We could tell right away we had to try something different,” Reaes said.

“It took us everything to win this game today,” he added. “They were fired up. I give credit to coach Sebastian Wojdaszka. Their girls played super hard and they won many 50-50 balls.”