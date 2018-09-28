Stratford Star

Football: Bunnell rallies in final period to top Rebels

By Stratford Star on September 28, 2018

The Bunnell High football team scored a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns when coach Sean Mignone’s Bulldogs remained unbeaten with an 18-14 SWC road win over New Fairfield on Friday night.

Brian Carrafiello threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to James Savko to give the Bulldogs a 16-14 lead. Tyreek Smith ran for the two-point conversion, as the Rebels’ record dipped to 1-4.

New Fairfield’s Zach Buffington ran for a 2-yard score in the second quarter and the conversion kick made it 7-0 at the half.

Bunnell’s defense record a two-point safety in the third period, before Buffington’s 7-yard TD extended the Rebel lead to 14-2.

Jovan Eggleston got the Bunnell offense into the end zone with a 7-yard run. He then added the two-point conversion to narrow the deficit to 14-10.

