The Stratford High girls volleyball team won a 19-17 decision in the fifth set to defeat Masuk-Monroe, 3-2, on Friday.

Coach Lisa Buccieri’s Red Devils are 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the SWC with the 25-21, 18-25, 25-19, 10-25, 19-17 victory over the Panthers (4-5).

Samm Carbone had 20 kills, eight blocks, six service points and two aces.

Jackie DeCrescenzo had 38 digs, 10 assists, eight service points and two kills.

Maddy Perley had 29 digs, 14 service points and three aces.