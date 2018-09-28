Everyone on the Stratford High football team ran toward the locker room at halftime of its home game with unbeaten Brookfield High at Penders Field on Friday night.
Everyone that is, but quarterback Jack Ryan.
Ryan was injured on the last play of the first half, and didn’t return as Brookfield improved to 4-0 with a 42-7 victory.
“When Jack went out, Jasen Docteur got the call and I’m happy with how he took to his role,” Stratford coach Jack Petion said of Docteur, a versatile running back, receiver and corner back.
Ryan entered the game having thrown for 683 yards and seven touchdowns in Stratford’s first three games. Docteur had 205 receiving yards.
Going into week four, Stratford’s 0-4 start has come against teams with a combined 12-1 record.
“In my eyes we should be playing better football,” Petion said. “The little things (that slow a team) don’t have anything to do with other teams. A dropped pass here, a penalty a missed block or tackle — those are the things we need to correct.
“The kids are playing hard. I love the way the kids are working together. We have six more games and we (coaches) will be teaching kids how to win football games.
“We are young up front and need consistency. We have a bye week then go to Jonathan Law.”
Ryan completed 5-of-6 passes on Stratford’s second possession. The Red Devils, with Jack Wetmore, Jack Delise, Syed Shah, Brendan McMahon and Peter Mancero doing the blocking, went 64 yards in eight plays.
Jason Sargent had the first three receptions for 24 yards and a first down at the Bobcat 38.
Ryan then stepped up in the pocket and found Docteur open for a 27-yard gain.
Ryan avoided a sack, connected with Docteur on the 8, and the senior ran the rest of the way to complete the 16-yard TD reception.
John Bike’s conversion kick made it 14-7 with 5:28 left in the first quarter.
Brookfield used it running game to muscle its way to a pair of touchdowns on its first two series.
Nick Henderson ran for a 17-yard score and Conor McVey broke off a 44-yard run.
Jackson Breuel added the first of seven PATs.
Brookfield then answered Stratford’s touchdown with a drive to the Red Devil 7.
Nick Sorrentino and Jalen Malave stopped quarterback Trevor Sterry for a two-yard loss.
Trevor Marks, Cevon Mitchell and Delise and were in on two other stops to force a 4th-and-goal, but McVey ran in for the 5-yard score.
After an exchange of punts, with Bike, Docteur and Jervon Speed making defensive plays, Brookfield got the ball back.
Converting a pair of 4th-and-1 chances, the Bobcats went 51 yards in nine plays.
Mitchell had an 8-yard sack of Sterry, before McVey scored from a yard out for a 28-7 lead at the 6:32 mark of the second quarter.
Sargent’s 16-yard reception helped Stratford move the ball, before a pass off a receiver’s hands was intercepted by Matt Ehrhard at the Bobcat 46.
Six plays later, Henderson ran for a 20-yard TD and a 35-7 lead at the half.
Stratford took the second-half kickoff and Docteur ran for 28 yards and moved the chains twice before the locals were forced to punt.
Defense dominated for the rest of the period, until Sterry threw a strike to Gavin Borges for a 28-yard touchdown on the first play of the final quarter.