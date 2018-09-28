The 42nd annual Apple Festival at Christ Episcopal Church Tashua, 5170 Madison Ave., will be held on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 30, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

This year’s event will feature homemade pies, gourmet quiches and baked goods, a large variety of arts and crafts from local and out-of-state artisans, locally grown apples, cider, pumpkins, gourds, cornstalks, colorful mums and other fall plants, plus children’s games, raffle prizes, entertainment, local non-profits and more. In addition, baked goods and café areas will present a variety of treats, including homemade pies (apple, apple crumb, peach and blueberry), gourmet quiches, cakes, breads, crisps, cookies, caramel apples and more.

Harvest Heaven offers local fresh apples, cider, cookbooks, pumpkins, gourds, indian corn, cornstalks, and colorful mums, asters and other fall plants.

Christ Church Tashua supports locally grown items from Connecticut. Plus, there’s a food tent providing freshly prepared food (hot dogs, hamburgers, sausage and peppers, chili, clam chowder, french fries, fried dough, etc.), beverages and snacks.

The Children’s area has bounce houses, face painting, carnival games, and arts and crafts, along with entertainment each day

Performers on Saturday are the Monroe Notables at 11 a.m., and Mark Platt at 2 p.m.

On Sunday, Thrive: The Essence of Dance, will perform at 1 p.m.

Raffle prizes this year include: 55″ Samsung LED Ultra HD 4K Smart TV with HDR, Weber Genesis II 4-burner propane gas grill and a handmade traditional design quilt.

Also, a Pick-A-Prize table where you can enter to win a variety of great prizes.

Free admission and free parking

For more information, call 203-268-5566.